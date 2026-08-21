Home > News > Resident Evil Veronica and Zero Voice Actors Leaked

Resident Evil Veronica and Zero Voice Actors Leaked

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
Resident Evil Veronica voice actors leaked
Image Credit: Capcom
In Short
  • Voice actors for Resident Evil Veronica and Resident Evil Zero have been leaked.
  • The leak mentions that Stephanie Panisello will be returning as Clair Redfield, Jeff Schine as Chris Redfield, and Craig Burnatowski as Albert Wesker.
  • It also mentions many new names cast for other characters in either game.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Resident Evil Veronica and Zero voice actors have been leaked online. The leak comes via MP1st, who have stated that anonymous sources. According to them, Stephanie Panisello will be returning as Clair Redfield, Jeff Schine as Chris Redfield, and Craig Burnatowski as Albert Wesker in Resident Evil Veronica and Resident Evil Zero.

List of RE Veronica and RE Zero Voice Actors

Furthermore, the leak also reveals the new voice actors cast for the roles of Steve Burnside, Rodrigo Juan Raval, Alfred Ashford, Alexia Ashford, Billy Coen, and Rebecca Chambers. Other than that, two voice actors for unknown roles have also been added.

Here is the full list of leaked voice actors for Resident Evil Veronica:

  • Stephanie Panisello — Claire Redfield
  • Jeff Schine — Chris Redfield
  • Craig Burnatowski — Albert Wesker
  • Matthew Castle — Steve Burnside
  • Vincent Kerschbaum — Rodrigo Juan Raval
  • Andrew Wheildon-Dennis — Alfred Ashford
  • Lizabeth Helian — Alexia Ashford
  • Phoebe O’Donovan — Unknown role
  • Lucy Aarden — Unknown role
Claire Redfield in Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake
Image Credit: Capcom

And here is the full list of leaked voice actors for Resident Evil Zero:

  • Jon McLaren — Billy Coen
  • Hallea Jones — Rebecca Chambers
  • Craig Burnatowski — Albert Wesker

Now, there is no official information shared by Capcom that mentions the voice actor casting of either game. Which is why we will ask our readers to show restraint and look at the names with doubt until they are confirmed by official sources.

However, one thing to note is that the leak for RE Zero doesn’t mention Grace Ashcroft of Resident Evil Requiem, whose actress was recently recasted for Gwendolyn in Tides of Annihilation.

Albert Wesker in Resident Evil
Image Credit: Capcom

With that said, for the returning characters, it does make sense that they will be cast for their roles. Jeff Schine was the most recently cast voice actor for Chris Redfield, appearing in Resident Evil Biohazard and Village, and we can expect him to play the role in the future as well.

Same with Craig Burnatowski, who has been voicing Albert Wesker since Resident Evil 4, and was recently also featured in RE9. Although there was no Albert Wesker in Resident Evil Requiem, he did voice the role of Zeno, who was the ‘Wesker wannabe’ or clone in the game.

So, what are your thoughts on the Resident Evil Veronica and Zero voice actor leaks? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

Related Articles
Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Movie Gets New Trailer, Revives Raccoon City Horror
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jul 23, 2026
Resident Evil Veronica Follows RE2 and RE4 Remakes With Third-Person Gameplay
Bipradeep Biswas Jun 11, 2026
Massive Resident Evil Requiem DLC Leak Reveals Ada Wong Model and More
Sanmay Chakrabarti May 19, 2026
Capcom Shadow Drops Resident Evil 9 ‘Leon Must Die Forever’ DLC
Sanmay Chakrabarti May 8, 2026
#Tags
#Resident Evil#featured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...