Resident Evil Veronica and Zero Voice Actors Leaked

Resident Evil Veronica and Zero voice actors have been leaked online. The leak comes via MP1st, who have stated that anonymous sources. According to them, Stephanie Panisello will be returning as Clair Redfield, Jeff Schine as Chris Redfield, and Craig Burnatowski as Albert Wesker in Resident Evil Veronica and Resident Evil Zero.

List of RE Veronica and RE Zero Voice Actors

Furthermore, the leak also reveals the new voice actors cast for the roles of Steve Burnside, Rodrigo Juan Raval, Alfred Ashford, Alexia Ashford, Billy Coen, and Rebecca Chambers. Other than that, two voice actors for unknown roles have also been added.

Here is the full list of leaked voice actors for Resident Evil Veronica:

Stephanie Panisello — Claire Redfield

Jeff Schine — Chris Redfield

Craig Burnatowski — Albert Wesker

Matthew Castle — Steve Burnside

Vincent Kerschbaum — Rodrigo Juan Raval

Andrew Wheildon-Dennis — Alfred Ashford

Lizabeth Helian — Alexia Ashford

Phoebe O’Donovan — Unknown role

Lucy Aarden — Unknown role

Image Credit: Capcom

And here is the full list of leaked voice actors for Resident Evil Zero:

Jon McLaren — Billy Coen

Hallea Jones — Rebecca Chambers

Craig Burnatowski — Albert Wesker

Now, there is no official information shared by Capcom that mentions the voice actor casting of either game. Which is why we will ask our readers to show restraint and look at the names with doubt until they are confirmed by official sources.

However, one thing to note is that the leak for RE Zero doesn’t mention Grace Ashcroft of Resident Evil Requiem, whose actress was recently recasted for Gwendolyn in Tides of Annihilation.

Image Credit: Capcom

With that said, for the returning characters, it does make sense that they will be cast for their roles. Jeff Schine was the most recently cast voice actor for Chris Redfield, appearing in Resident Evil Biohazard and Village, and we can expect him to play the role in the future as well.

Same with Craig Burnatowski, who has been voicing Albert Wesker since Resident Evil 4, and was recently also featured in RE9. Although there was no Albert Wesker in Resident Evil Requiem, he did voice the role of Zeno, who was the ‘Wesker wannabe’ or clone in the game.

So, what are your thoughts on the Resident Evil Veronica and Zero voice actor leaks? Tell us about it in the comment section below.