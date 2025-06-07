Lies of P Overture Shadow dropped on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Surprise, surprise, Lies of P Overture, the prequel DLC for one of 2023’s best games, has shadow dropped across all platforms during Summer Game Fest 2025. Developed by South Korean studio Neowiz, the base game was a breakout success upon its arrival, quickly cementing its status among the best souls-likes on the market.

The new Overture DLC takes players back in time before Krat was ravaged by the great puppet frenzy. In terms of atmosphere, the general vibe is less Bloodborne and more Dark Souls 3: Ashes of Ariandel, swapping out rain-soaked streets for snowy hills.

Being a stroll through the past, the many puppets you will slash through now feature fresh coats of paint, paired with a greater emphasis on the lore behind its steampunk world. The devs have even described the expansion as a ‘Director’s Cut,’ stating that they’ve woven in elements and features that help bolster the overall experience.

Alongside the DLC and its new contents, Neowiz has added new difficulty options to make the game more accessible, alongside a Boss Rush mode and the option to replay previous boss fights. Lies of P Overture is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox, and PC for $29.99.

Are you checking out the DLC on day one? Be sure to let us know in the comments.