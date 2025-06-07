Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Revealed at Summer Games Fest 2025

We got a fresh new look at Sonic Racing: Crossworlds during E3, err, I mean Summer Games Fest 2025, showing off its colorful world of speedsters and crossovers. The latest entry in the beloved franchise sees Sonic and co return for another frantic adventure, alongside a selection of characters from other Sega franchises.

These include Joker of Persona 5 fame and Ichiban from Like a Dragon, among others. Additionally, the title also features characters from outside the gaming realm, with an example being the popular VTuber Hatsune Miko.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds features the biggest lineup of characters the series has ever seen, with more than 23 playable racers to choose from. As for the tracks, the title will release with a diverse selection of Sonic-inspired stages that will whisk players away across land, sea, air, time, and even space, thanks to Crossworlds’ new Travel Rings mechanic.

Sonic Racing: Crossworld races onto PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 25, 2025.

Minecraft DLC Coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Team Sonic saved a special announcement for the end of the trailer, revealing that a Minecraft-themed crossover is also coming to the game. Bundled with the Season Pass and the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Minecraft content pack transports players to Steve’s block-filled dimension, complete with a pixelated railroad cart and our cyan-clad hero as a playable racer.

Leaks have suggested that the likes of SpongeBob, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Avatar: The Last Airbender could also be other crossover additions coming to Crossworlds. But all this remains unconfirmed as of now.

With all that said, what did you make for the Sonic Racing: Crossworlds trailer? Let us know in the comments below.