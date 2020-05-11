Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro series – the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max a couple of months back in India. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro went on sale on the 17th of March, the sales of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max got affected due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The company has now announced that the handset will go on sale from May 12 (tomorrow) at 12 PM IST via Amazon India and Mi Store.

Xiaomi’s Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to share the news, although the changes got reflected prior to the announcement on Mi Store and Amazon India’s dedicated landing pages. It is worth keeping in mind that the device will be available to buy only in areas categorized as green or orange zones by the Indian government.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was announced at a starting price of Rs. 14,999. However, due to the increased GST on smartphones, Xiaomi has revised the prices of its smartphone lineup including the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The base 6GB+64GB variant will be available to buy at Rs. 16,499, whereas the mid 6GB+128GB variant will retail at Rs. 17,999 and the maxed-out 8GB+128GB variant will go on sale at Rs. 19,999. Also, Xiaomi has teamed up with Airtel to offer double data benefits on Rs. 298 and Rs. 398 prepaid recharge plans valid for the first 10 recharges or first 10 months. All three variants of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available to buy in Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue, and Glacier White color variants.