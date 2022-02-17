Redmi K50 Gaming Edition with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W Fast-Charging Launched

As expected, Redmi made its next-gen flagship gaming phone, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition official in China on Wednesday evening. The smartphone is a successor to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and is made up of all the high-end ingredients such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, 120W fast charging, Dual VC heat dissipation system, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about this phone.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition: Specs and Features

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, as revealed previously, has a small rectangular camera hump at the back, a lightning bolt-shaped LED flash (much like the Redmi K40 Gaming), and a punch-hole screen. The edges also have magnetic power pop-up shoulder key 2.0 triggers to provide for a gamepad-like experience.

The 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display has support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating. It has a DisplayMate A+ rating and also supports MEMC and HDR10+. As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera department houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 20MP selfie snapper. There’s support for 4K videos, Super night mode, Cine mode, Super Image Stabilization, and more camera features.

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, much like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11T Pro. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Additional features include 5G support, a four-unit JBL speaker, CyberEngine ultra-wideband X-axis motor, an exclusive gaming antenna, and more.

Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition

Xiaomi has also introduced the AMG F1 Champion Edition of the Redmi K50. While a lot is similar to the standard Redmi K50 Gaming Edition model, the difference lies in the slight design tweak, RAM+Storage configurations, and the price.

The phone draws design inspiration from the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 racing car and has carbon fiber texture, chequered flag pattern elements, and green tones. It also has a Mercedes logo in the top left corner of the rear panel. The Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Price and Availability

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and the Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition are now up for pre-orders in China and will be available to buy, starting February 18. Here’s a look at their prices:

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

8GB+128GB: CNY 3,299 (~Rs 39,000)

CNY 3,299 (~Rs 39,000) 12GB + 128GB: CNY 3,599 (~Rs 42,000)

CNY 3,599 (~Rs 42,000) 12GB+256GB: CNY 3,899 (~Rs 46,000)

Redmi K50 AMG F1 Champion Edition

12GB+256GB: CNY 4,199 (around Rs 49,000)

The Redmi K50 gaming phone is likely to reach the global markets as the Poco F4 GT, much like it happened with the Poco F3 GT, really soon. There’s currently no word on when this will happen, so stay tuned for further details.