With 2019 coming to a close, the rumor mill suggests we will see a ton of 5G smartphones launch next year. Almost every phone maker will board the 5G hype train in 2020 – unlike the few we saw this year. Redmi K30 with a dual punch-hole display (similar to the Galaxy S10 Plus) and 5G support has been known to be in the works for some time now. However, it is today that Redmi K30’s launch timeline has been confirmed by Xiaomi.

Lu Weibing, Vice President of Xiaomi Group took to Weibo to confirm that Redmi K30 will be launched in 2020. He shared the news of Redmi K20 Pro bagging the top spot in the sub-3,000 yuan (around Rs. 30,0000) segment at the China Mobile Worldwide Partner Conference.

He continues to add, “Redmi in the 5G era will continue to adhere to high quality and will overcome a series of difficulties [associated] with 5G early adoption. But, it will bring the best quality Xiaomi [to users, with 5G support in tow].”

Looking forward to the future, Weibing ended his Weibo post (roughly translated from Chinese) with “2020. Redmi will be a 5G pioneer. K30 see!” This implies that the Redmi K20 successor could be coming sooner than expected – possibly in the first quarter of 2020. Redmi K30 will be the first Redmi phone to host a punch-hole display and support SA/NSA dual-mode 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm is prepping the launch of 5G-enabled Snapdragon 600 and 700-series chipsets to bring 5G connectivity to mid-range phones. Rumored to be the Snapdragon 735, it will offer performance better than the existing gaming-centric Snapdragon 730G chipset and an integrated 5G modem onboard. We recently learned that Nokia 8.2 with a pop-up camera and 5G support might be shown off at MWC 2020, but it won’t be the only one.

Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun recently said that every Xiaomi devices launching next year at a price-point of 2,000 yuan (~Rs. 20000) or above will come with 5G connectivity. This suggests that Xiaomi’s mid-range offerings will come with 5G support but it would be great to see the company bring the technology to the masses with the next Redmi Note smartphone. A 5G-enabled Redmi Note 8 Pro successor. All in favor of this idea, drop an “Aye” down in the comments section. Also, let us know how excited are you for the Redmi K30.