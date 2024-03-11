What Are the Red Pins at the Oscars 2024? Explained

Just like every year, this time as well, some political remarks were made by some of the stars attending the event. Several actors wore ‘Artists4Ceasefire’ red pins at the Oscars 2024 on their suits. Those watching the event at their homes were confused about the red pins some of the celebrities were wearing on the red carpet. Artists at the Oscar’s red carpet who wore red pins calling for a ceasefire. More in replies pic.twitter.com/FlxBJyLq2N— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) March 11, 2024

Red pins were worn by some celebrities on the Oscars 2024 red carpet to raise a call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Artists4Ceasefire is an organization that includes a group of actors and artists who signed an open letter to President Biden calling for an immediate call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish, who performed their Oscar-winning song ‘What was I Made For?’ were seen wearing these red pins. Ramy Youssef, The Poor Things actor was also donning the red pin at the event. In his statement, he said, “We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine. It’s a universal message of, ‘Let’s stop killing kids. Let’s not be part of more war,'” He also added-

“We need to look at ourselves and be honest, if the leadership supposedly thinks that should happen, why has it not happened? That’s what we’re all encouraging everyone to be vocal about.”- Ramy Youssef

On the Oscars 2024 red carpet, Mark Ruffalo was also seen wearing the same Artists4ceasefire red pin and a peace lily brooch. He previously wore the red pin at the DGA Awards also stating-

“We’ve come to understand this bombing isn’t working, we’re not going to bomb our way to peace, and all we’re saying is, what’s wrong with giving a ceasefire a chance?”- Mark Ruffalo

Along with these actors, Kaouther Ben Hania, the director of the documentary Four Daughters, who is also the first arab woman ever to score two Oscar nominations was also seen wearing this red pin. The producer of Four Daughters, Nadim Cheikhrouha, and Misan Harriman, also participated in the campaign. Four Daughters was nominated for the best live-action short movie at the Oscars 2024.