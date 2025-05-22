Rabbit R1’s Big OS 2.0 Update Brings New Memory and Intern Features

After the rigorous backlash from the tech community and the poor reviews, we all presumed that the little $199 AI chatbox Rabbit R1 was done for. Now, after more than a year of radio silence, it seems like the product might not be dead after all. The company just shared a video discussing what’s coming next for the Rabbit R1 via Rabbit OS 2.0.

In the video, Rabbit CEO Jessy Leu went over what the company was up to for the past year, and what new upgrades are coming to the R1. The first big change is the memory feature, which we have already seen on ChatGPT and other chatbots. It lets you add details about yourself to get more personalized responses. He even showed a couple of demos where the R1 suggested recommendations based on the user’s interests.

Apart from this, you will also be able to customize the voice of the R1, change its appearance, and use the LAM Playground where a team of AI agents can learn and execute for you. They can even control Android devices at the system level.

Jessy also talked about the Rabbit OS Intern. It’s a new tool that can execute complex tasks building a website, games, converting files, or creating general research reports using prompts. All these features will be available with the Rabbit OS 2.0, which will be coming to Rabbit R1 soon. The new OS seems more colorful and finally makes use of R1’s touchscreen. So no more using the dreaded wheel to scroll through menus.

In an X post, Jessy Leu shared a closer glimpse of the UI. When asked whether the new UI will make the scroll wheel redundant, he reassured that, “scroll wheel is fully compatible with OS2. it was a popular request from lots of users for the full touch screen so OS2 offers both.” So some big changes are coming to the R1.

Honestly, it’s good news for early adopters who bought this device. The company didn’t abandon and shut down like the Humane AI pin. However, it also begs the same question as one year ago? Do you need a device like the Rabbit R1, or is it just something for the niche group of users? Share us your thoughts on the matter in the comments below.