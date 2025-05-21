Home > News > Google’s New “Stitch” AI Can Turn Anyone Into a Professional UI Designer

Google’s New “Stitch” AI Can Turn Anyone Into a Professional UI Designer

Anshuman Jain Arjun Sha
Google Stitch Beta App preview
Image Credit: Google
In Short
  • Stitch is a new experimental tool that uses AI to create UI designs with text or image prompts.
  • It lets you fine tune design ideas that you can easily export to Figma or create front end code with just a click.
  • Stitch is an evolution of Galelio AI and leverages Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and Imagen models.

One of the biggest challenges of app development is designing a thoughtful, elegant, yet accessible UI. Designing takes a while and requires a decent understanding of tools like Figma. But Google is introducing a new AI tool that would let you design your dream app in a matter of minutes without any prior expertise.

Google’s Stitch is a new experimental tool that lets you “turn simple prompt and image inputs into complex UI designs and frontend code in minutes”. You can enter a prompt like “create a gallery app with a people you may know section at the top” and it will generate a mockup design in minutes.

It is powered by the multimodal capabilities of Gemini 2.5 Pro. So you can also share your sketched ideas or rough wireframes to bring your designs to life. It can even change the entire language of the app in a jiffy. If the generated one doesn’t sit right with you, then you can create multiple mockups of the same design to see which one better suits your vision.

You can then fine-tune minor changes with options to pick different themes, fonts, and corner radii. Once you are done, you can copy and paste your design directly into Figma. Else, you can create a frontend code to turn a design idea into a functioning app. It is also worth noting that Stitch is an evolution of Galileo AI, which is now using Google’s DeepMind models.

Designing a Gallery App on Google Stitch

Someone like me, who has no prior experience in either UI designing or app development, was able to create a basic gallery app within half an hour with multiple pages using Stitch. So, think about what a professional in the field will be able to achieve with this AI tool.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

