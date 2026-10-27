Pokémon UNITE Is Shutting Down Globally in 2027 After Nearly 6 Years

Pokémon UNITE is shutting down globally on March 23, 2027. This marks the end of the nearly 6-year-old free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, which launched in 2021. The Pokémon Company announced the end of service (EOS) on October 27, 2026, confirming that players will get new features and a chance to revisit their in-game memories before the shutdown.

As part of its farewell plans, Pokémon UNITE will receive its final major update on November 12, 2026. This update will add a Unite Coin Exchange, special missions, login bonuses, and the Library feature, including new Pokémon UNITE codes.

The new Library feature, mentioned in the official Pokémon UNITE End of Service blog post, will allow players to revisit their collections and achievements even after the servers shut down. Meanwhile, the Unite Coin Exchange will give players a new way to obtain previously released items before the game goes offline.

Credit: The Pokémon Company

Credit: The Pokémon Company

Credit: The Pokémon Company

Moreover, the exchange event will let players trade special Unite Coins for previously released items. Players can earn these coins through the new login bonuses and missions, which include winning matches in ranked and other battle modes.

To make sure you don’t get FOMO after the game is offline, the Library will let players view their owned Pokémon licenses, Holowear, Trainer fashion items, Boost Emblems, battle items, and achievements after the game’s service ends. Players will also be able to visit the Practice Area to check Pokémon moves and Holowear effects, and customize their Trainer and Pokémon for commemorative photos.

However, players must complete the Library’s initial asset data download before the shutdown to access the feature afterward. The developers also warned that Library data generally cannot be transferred between devices. This also means that it may not be recoverable if the game or its data is deleted or lost.

Pokémon UNITE will officially end service on March 23, 2027. Until then, players can take part in the farewell activities and make the most of the game’s final months. As for the players who are interested in competitive Pokémon battles, they can check out Pokémon Champions, a traditional turn-based stadium battle game.

What are your favorite memories of Pokémon UNITE? Let us know in the comments.