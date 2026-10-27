Home > News > Pokémon UNITE Is Shutting Down Globally in 2027 After Nearly 6 Years

Pokémon UNITE Is Shutting Down Globally in 2027 After Nearly 6 Years

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
unite-offline-poke
Image Credit: The Pokémon Company
In Short
  • Pokémon UNITE will shut down globally on March 23, 2027.
  • The game's final update arrives on November 12, 2026, and it adds a Library feature, Unite Coin Exchange, missions, and login bonuses.
  • Players must download the Library's asset data before shutdown to access it after the game is taken offline.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Pokémon UNITE is shutting down globally on March 23, 2027. This marks the end of the nearly 6-year-old free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, which launched in 2021. The Pokémon Company announced the end of service (EOS) on October 27, 2026, confirming that players will get new features and a chance to revisit their in-game memories before the shutdown.

Pokémon UNITE’s Last Major Update Arrives in November 2026 Before Shutdown

As part of its farewell plans, Pokémon UNITE will receive its final major update on November 12, 2026. This update will add a Unite Coin Exchange, special missions, login bonuses, and the Library feature, including new Pokémon UNITE codes.

The new Library feature, mentioned in the official Pokémon UNITE End of Service blog post, will allow players to revisit their collections and achievements even after the servers shut down. Meanwhile, the Unite Coin Exchange will give players a new way to obtain previously released items before the game goes offline.

  • Pokémon UNITE Library Feature
    Credit: The Pokémon Company
  • Pokémon UNITE Unite Exchange Coin Event
    Credit: The Pokémon Company
  • Pokémon UNITE Log-in Bonus
    Credit: The Pokémon Company

Moreover, the exchange event will let players trade special Unite Coins for previously released items. Players can earn these coins through the new login bonuses and missions, which include winning matches in ranked and other battle modes.

To make sure you don’t get FOMO after the game is offline, the Library will let players view their owned Pokémon licenses, Holowear, Trainer fashion items, Boost Emblems, battle items, and achievements after the game’s service ends. Players will also be able to visit the Practice Area to check Pokémon moves and Holowear effects, and customize their Trainer and Pokémon for commemorative photos.

However, players must complete the Library’s initial asset data download before the shutdown to access the feature afterward. The developers also warned that Library data generally cannot be transferred between devices. This also means that it may not be recoverable if the game or its data is deleted or lost.

Pokémon UNITE will officially end service on March 23, 2027. Until then, players can take part in the farewell activities and make the most of the game’s final months. As for the players who are interested in competitive Pokémon battles, they can check out Pokémon Champions, a traditional turn-based stadium battle game.

What are your favorite memories of Pokémon UNITE? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Pokemon GO’s 10th-Anniversary Event Grants a Perfect Mewtwo and Master Ball for Free
Beebom Staff Aug 13, 2026
Pokemon Winds and Waves Leak Hints At Over 300 New Pokemon Coming to Gen 10
Pranav Maytray Jul 8, 2026
Pokemon Champions Mobile Release Date Revealed On App Store and Google Play
Pranav Maytray Jun 3, 2026
Pokemon TCG 30th Anniversary Set Revealed With All Foil Cards and New Rarity
Rishabh Sabarwal Jun 1, 2026
SOURCE The Pokémon Company
#Tags
Pokemon
Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia
Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    GTA 6 Review Embargo Date Revealed as Rockstar Sends Out Review Codes
    GTA 6 Review Embargo Date Revealed as Rockstar Sends Out Review Codes
    Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
    GTA 6 Could Be Getting Its Own McDonald’s Meal
    GTA 6 Could Be Getting Its Own McDonald’s Meal
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Mass Effect 5 Composer Shares 22 Minutes of Unreleased Music Days After BioWare Shutdown
    Mass Effect 5 Composer Shares 22 Minutes of Unreleased Music Days After BioWare Shutdown
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Silent Hill Remake Reportedly Set to Release in 2027, New Cast Details Emerge
    Silent Hill Remake Reportedly Set to Release in 2027, New Cast Details Emerge
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Ghost of Yotei Developer Sucker Punch Hit by Layoffs Despite Game's Success
    Ghost of Yotei Developer Sucker Punch Hit by Layoffs Despite Game's Success
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Xbox Game Pass Now Comes Free with New T-Mobile Plans in the US
    Xbox Game Pass Now Comes Free with New T-Mobile Plans in the US
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Fortnite One Piece Teaser Reveals Ace and Luffy Skins Coming Next Season
    Fortnite One Piece Teaser Reveals Ace and Luffy Skins Coming Next Season
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins