Pokemon Professor Rejection Leads Iowa Man to Sue Nintendo for $341K

The Pokemon Professor Program is a community of dedicated fans who volunteer at official Pokemon Championship events and live tournaments, such as Pokemon VGC and GO Trainer Battles. After passing an official test, participants can earn the “Pokemon Professor” title. However, before receiving the certification, applicants must go through a strict background check and approval process.

Recently, a case involving the program gained attention after a 34-year-old Iowa man filed a lawsuit against Nintendo, seeking $341,000 in damages after allegedly being denied “Pokemon Professor” status following a background check.

Iowa Man Sues Nintendo After Being Denied Pokemon Professor Status Over Background Check

An Iowa man has filed a lawsuit against Nintendo and The Pokemon Company International after allegedly being denied “Pokemon Professor” status, despite initially being told he passed the qualification exam with a perfect (100%) score.

According to reports from IOWA Capital Dispatch, 34-year-old Kyle Owens from Laurens, Iowa, has taken Nintendo of America and The Pokemon Company International to court, accusing the companies of violating federal antitrust laws under the Sherman Act.

Image Credits: IOWA Capital Dispatch

Through the lawsuit, Owens seeks around $341,000 in damages, alongside official Pokemon Professor certification and restored access to Pokemon Professor tools. He also demanded permission to host sanctioned Pokemon events, like in-person Pokemon GO events.

As explained earlier, the Pokemon Professor program is an official certification system tied to the Pokemon Trading Card Game and video game competitive scene, similar to Pokemon Champions VCG. Certified Professors can organize official tournaments, access event management tools, appear in Pokemon’s event locator, and help run community events tied to the franchise.

The court documents claim Owens was informed on March 12, 2024, that he had passed the Professor exam with a 100% score. However, before officially joining the program, he was reportedly required to complete a background check. The background check allegedly revealed an active arrest warrant from another state dating back to 2022. The warrant involved disorderly conduct through fighting, possession or repair of an offensive weapon, and criminal mischief related to property damage.

Later, on May 6, 2024, The Pokemon Company International allegedly informed Owens that his application had been denied, also revising his exam score from 100% to 80%. The lawsuit also claimed he was first denied because of an older low-level felony from over a decade ago, before the explanation later shifted toward the misdemeanor-related charges that reportedly did not result in guilty findings.

However, as of now, neither Nintendo nor The Pokemon Company has responded to the lawsuit.