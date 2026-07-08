Pokemon Winds and Waves Leak Hints At Over 300 New Pokemon Coming to Gen 10

As the anticipation for Pokemon Gen 10 hits a fever pitch, a new leak for Pokemon Winds and Waves has hinted at over 300 new Pokemon being added to the National Pokedex. If this leak comes to fruition, it will be the biggest Pokedex expansion in the history of the franchise.

Pokemon Winds and Waves Could Feature Weather-Based Mechanics for Players to Master

According to a new leak from reliable leaker CentroLeaks, Pokemon Winds and Waves will feature the largest number of new creatures ever, with 300 new Pokemon. For any fans of the franchise, that is an absurd number. To put it into perspective, the Pokedex currently features a total of 1,025 Pokemon. Adding 300 more in a single generation would be a massive jump, especially since it’s nearly double what players have seen in recent years.

Image Credit: X / CentroLeaks

Since Game Freak has obviously not provided a statement yet, players are keeping their expectations in check. However, CentroLeaks has claimed that they verified the newly leaked information independently, adding a level of credibility to the rumor.

However, the new Pokemon Winds and Waves leak does not end there. The leak also hints at a brand-new battle mechanic involving special weather forms of certain Pokemon. This could be the primary gimmick of Gen 10 Pokemon, and while we don’t have all the details, it sounds like specific Pokemon might be able to undergo a transformation based on the weather conditions of the battlefield.

If all of these leaks come true, Pokemon Winds and Waves could be one of, if not the most, ambitious projects in the franchise’s history. While the game is not expected to release until 202, the idea of discovering 300 new Pokemon is enough to make any fan whip out their Nintendo Switch 2, ready to play.

How do you feel about the introduction of weather-based transformations coming to Pokemon Winds and Waves? Do you think a 300 Pokemon generation is even possible? Tell us in the comments below!