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Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Next Set Paradox Drive Brings Ancient and Future Cards

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Pokemon TCG Pocket Paradox Drive
Image Credits: The Pokemon Company
In Short
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket's next set is called Paradox Drive.
  • The new B3a expansion will release on May 28, 2026, at 6:00 PM PDT.
  • The Paradox Drive set features Miraidon EX, Koraidon EX, and more Scarlet & Violet cards.
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After all the Mega Madness with the Pulsing Aura expansion, the spotlight shifts towards two of the most anticipated Pokemon of the TCG Pocket. The next set for Pokemon TCG Pocket has been revealed, and it highlights the debut of Koraidon and Miraidon — two of the top chase cards that fans have been waiting for. Here are all the details about the next Pokemon TCG Pocket Set and the cards that come along.

Miraidon and Koraidon Take Charge With Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Paradox Drive Set

According to the Pokemon TCG Pocket trailer, the Paradox Drive is the next set. This is labeled as the B3a Expansion and will be released on May 28, 2026, at 6:00 PM PDT.

The announcement trailer highlighted some of the top chase cards in the set, like the Koraidon EX and Miraidon EX. Both the cards look stunning, and they seem to have some of the broken abilities that we’ve ever seen. The set will also feature Iron Bundle EX, Flutter Mane EX, and other Double Rare and higher-rarity EX cards, similar to the previous expansions.

Two new support cards, Professor Sada and Professor Turo, are also coming with this set. The Trainers and the new Pokemon are ushering in Ancient and Future categories, which will add a new layer of teambuilding in the game.

For those who are not familiar with the Ancient and Future subcategories, it was first released with the Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces set. These are specific subcategories for Paradox Pokemon that complement the category very well. Like how the Arena of Antiquity Stadium buffs Mega Lucario EX and other Fighting decks.

Other noticeable cards include Ancient Booster Energy Capsule, Future Booster Energy Capsule, Scream Tail, Iron Hands, Iron Boulder, Raging Bolt, Dudunsparce, Farigiraf, and so on. It would be interesting to see how the new cards affect the current meta and impact the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks. Besides the card, a new futuristic-style binder and a set of backdrops will be available featuring Miraidon.

That’s all the information we know about the next Pokemon TCG Pocket Paradox Drive set. Will you start saving up your free Pack Hourglasses for the Paradox Pokemon? Let us know in the comments below.

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Arnamoy Das

Mathematics Major by degree, Content Writer by profession, and Gym Rat by obsession. Diagnosed with Multiple Hobby Disorder: one day I’m grinding on Roblox, Pokémon, or Genshin; the next I’m sketching anime characters, smacking cricket balls, or hanging upside down. My Nights are for Dostoevsky and Kafka, with psychology and philosophy sprinkled in like seasoning for existential crises. At Beebom, I turn my gaming hours into words that (hopefully) save others from rage-quitting.

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