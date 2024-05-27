Pokemon GO Shared Skies Revealed: See Start Date Here

As the wonderous Pokemon GO World of Wonders season slowly ends, Niantic knows it is time to move on. As we slowly approach June, we have the official name for Pokemon GO’s next season. While it was initially shared during the Pokemon LA Regionals, we now have the name and dates from the devs themselves.

Niantic shared an official trailer for the upcoming season on the official Pokemon GO X. The new season will be called Shared Skies and features a lot of prominent Pokemon in the trailer. As we can see below, Mega Rayqueza is returning to the game.

The trailer also shows Ultra Beasts, confirming their inclusion in the upcoming Pokemon GO Season. Pokemon GO will run for three months, from June 1, 2024, to September 3, 2024, local time. 🤝🌌 🔁#PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/iYmU7dLdZc— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2024

Pokemon GO Shared Skies Changes

Some moveset changes will also be included in the next season of Pokemon GO. As revealed at LA Regionals, five moves will see changes starting June 2024.

Scald: The chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s attack will be decreased

The chance to lower the opposing Pokémon’s attack will be decreased Spark: Changes from 6 power in trainer battles to 5

Changes from 6 power in trainer battles to 5 Seed Bomb: Trainer battles power will increase from 60 to 65

Trainer battles power will increase from 60 to 65 Swift: Decreased energy cost and the trainer’s battle power will decrease from 60 to 55

Additionally, some new Pokemon will also receive new move-sets in the upcoming Pokemon GO season, such as:

Thunder Punch: Typhlosion, Riolu, Lucario, Scraggy, Scrafty, Chesnaught, Pawmo and Pawmot

Typhlosion, Riolu, Lucario, Scraggy, Scrafty, Chesnaught, Pawmo and Pawmot Counter: Lokix

Lokix Power Snow: Cetoddle & Cetitan

Cetoddle & Cetitan Dragon Claw: Naganadel

Naganadel Swift: Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Teddiursa, Ursaring and Ursaluna.

Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Teddiursa, Ursaring and Ursaluna. Fly: Fearow, Salamence, Swoobat and Swanna

Further details on the Pokemon GO monthly roadmap and highlight Pokemon have yet to go live. However, I expect that to be soon since we are in the final week. What are you expecting from Pokemon GO Shared Skies? Let us know in the comments below!