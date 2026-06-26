GTA 6 Retail Listing Confirms Dynamic Weather and Ray Tracing Support

Sony is busy marketing GTA 6 with the “Plays Best on PS5” tagline more aggressively than it does for its own first-party games. On the other hand, Rockstar Games remains silent on GTA’s gameplay features. Now, a new GTA 6 listing on the Brazilian e-commerce site ‘KaBuM!’ has reportedly revealed new details about the game’s dynamic weather system and advanced Ray Tracing support coming to PS5 consoles.

Rockstar Is Pushing GTA 6’s Visuals With Dynamic Weather and Ray Tracing on PS5

Rockstar Games continues to keep details regarding GTA 6 gameplay and performance under wraps. On the other hand, the Brazilian e-commerce sites aren’t holding back! Earlier today, the GTA 6 Amazon Brazil listing revealed all the main gameplay features, including a new social media experience. Now, KaBuM!, another popular Brazilian e-commerce company, has disclosed exciting details about GTA 6’s next-gen graphics and performance on PlayStation consoles.

According to the leaked description, GTA 6 will reportedly support “Global Illumination with Advanced Ray Tracing” on both PS5 and PS5 Pro. As a result, GTA 6 will have realistic indoor and outdoor light and players can see crystal clear reflections everywhere on cars, roads, water, etc., as they free roam on the GTA 6 map.

Image Credit: KaBuM!

Moreover, GTA 6 is also suggested to feature a ‘Realistic Dynamic Weather’ system. Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2: On the Beach also included a Dynamic Weather system, making players rethink their strategies for deliveries. Similarly, the weather will have a great impact on your gameplay in GTA 6. So, think twice before driving during a thunderstorm or walking on the Vice City streets on a snowy day.

In the same GTA 6 listing, it is mentioned that players can enjoy enhanced performance on PS5 Pro, which offers more stable frame rates and even sharper resolutions. It totally makes sense as the PS5 Pro is the most powerful console on the market.

While both PS5 and PS5 Pro reportedly confirmed to support Advanced Ray Tracing, if you are looking to experience GTA 6 with the best visual fidelity on day one, the PS5 Pro version is the right choice over the standard PS5. I luckily bought a PS5 Pro right before Sony’s price hike, especially to play GTA 6 later this year. However, I would still recommend getting the PS5 Pro now if you want a complete experience of GTA 6’s next-gen visuals.

As AI-generated summaries are becoming a norm in e-commerce websites nowadays, take the new GTA 6 gameplay and performance details with a pinch of salt for now. Rockstar Games has yet to unveil the gameplay, possibly in the GTA 6 trailer 3.

So, it’s wise to patiently wait until Rockstar releases the GTA 6 trailer 3, which we can expect to be captured on the PS5 and PS5 Pro. That said, what do you think about the new Dynamic Weather system and the Advanced Ray Tracing features for GTA 6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.