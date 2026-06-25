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GTA 6 Physical Discs May Release in December, Rockstar Has Your Christmas Gift Sorted

Get ready for big disc energy at Christmas.
Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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GTA 6 Disc Release December
Image Credit: Rockstar Games / Beebom
In Short
  • GTA 6 physical edition currently only contains a code inside the box, missing the disc entirely.
  • A new leak suggests disc editions will be released in December 2026.
  • Rockstar Support has only hinted at "physical copies" and not explicitly mentioned a disc edition.
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If you’re still salty about GTA 6 PS5 and Xbox physical editions coming with a code inside a box and missing the disc and all the other merch you’re excited about, then I’ve got news for you. Seems like Rockstar already anticipated the backlash as soon as GTA 6 pre-orders went live, and has a plan B for those who like gaming on big disc energy.

GTA 6 Leak Reveals Physical Discs Releasing in December, Right in Time for the Holiday Season

According to recent reports by the Polish website ppe.pl GTA 6 will have a physical disc release in December 2026, which is just one month after its planned November 19th launch. The outlet claims that one of their readers reached out to Rockstar Support via a ticket query about the GTA 6 editions and pre-orders and received the following response:

“Hello user, Thank you for contacting Rockstar Support. Please note that current pre-orders are for the digital update only. A physical copy will be available for purchase in the coming months.”

GTA 6 Disc Leak
Image Credit: Rockstar Games / Beebom

This response further fueled speculation that GTA 6 would eventually have a physical disc release, apart from its current digital-only launch plan. While it’s understandable that Rockstar has their guard up and does not want to leak the game before its official launch, planning a physical disc release after a month of digital launch seems to be the only feasible way to go forward.

Plus, if you read Rockstar’s response closely, it only states that a “physical copy” would be available in the following months. This may refer to the box with a code inside, or might as well hint towards a possible disc release even before GTA 6 releases.

Furthermore, releasing a disc edition right before the holiday season would be a great way for Rockstar to capitalize on the GTA 6 price or bundle it with a console instead (we think probably PS5, since it’s being called “kind of a PlayStation exclusive”).

So if you’re already rushing to pre-order GTA 6 to avoid either Ultimate Edition FOMO or to snag those Vice City pre-order bonuses, we’d advise you wait until fall and await official confirmation from Rockstar on a possible disc release. After all, showing off with that big disc energy is anyway better than a piece of paper with a code inside the box, right?

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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