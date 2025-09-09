You Can Now Play Xbox Games in Your Car Thanks to LG and Microsoft

Microsoft is launching a new Xbox app for cars featuring LG’s webOS Automotive Content Platform (ACP), which will allow users to enjoy Xbox titles directly on their car’s screen.

Microsoft announced this in its latest blog post, where it outlined, “passengers in internet-connected vehicles will be able to stream and play games directly from the Xbox app. Game Pass Ultimate members will soon have instant access to hundreds of games, including popular titles like Gears of War: Reloaded, Forza Horizon 5, and upcoming releases.”

Image Credit: Microsoft

This will be a great addition if you are traveling with kids and want to keep them entertained during trips. It works through Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is why you need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to enjoy this feature. LG’s ACP technology is already available in some cars such as the Kia EV3 in Europe, and will soon come to the EV4 and EV5.

Microsoft has previously partnered with LG to bring the Xbox app to webOS TVs. And with the latest venture, Microsoft seems to be making an attempt to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming to more platforms. Microsoft is planning to bring its cloud gaming services to Core and Standard Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

So, would you be interested in playing Xbox games from the backseat of your car? Let us know in the comments below.