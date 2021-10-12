Google Pixel Stand Leak Hints at Possible Pixel 6 Series India Launch

This year’s Pixel leaks are showing no signs of coming to an end. After reputed leakster Evan Blass shared an early look at the second-gen Pixel Stand earlier last week, tech YouTuber M. Brandon Lee recently leaked the key specifications of the upcoming charging stand, along with its color variants and pricing.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen): Specifications

According to the leak, the new Pixel Stand can wirelessly charge Pixel 6 phones at up to 23W. The charging speed drops to 15W on non-Pixel Qi-certified devices. Apart from charging phones, the new Pixel Stand includes a dedicated coil for charging wearables (like the now-delayed Pixel Watch?) and Pixel Buds at up to 3W.

Unlike its predecessor, the second-gen Pixel Stand will feature an active cooling fan to improve heat dissipation. That also explains why we saw options to switch between Performance and Quiet modes in the previous leak to control the fan’s speed.

Going by the listing, the second-gen Pixel Stand will utilize approximately 54% post-consumer recycled materials. You also have the standard docked Pixel experiences such as Google Assistant visual spotlight, photo frame, sunrise alarm, media immersion, bedtime experience, home and media controls, Nest Doorbell, and Google Meet.

As for the alleged pricing, you could expect the new Pixel Stand to go on sale for $79, the same launch price as its predecessor. The expected color variants are Rock Candy and Fog.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Launch in India?

Specifications aside, one interesting tidbit in the Pixel Stand listing is the countries mentioned in the warranty. It looks like the new Pixel Stand will have a 1-year warranty in the U.S, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and India. Yeah, the leaked listing name-drops India, which makes us really curious.

As you might be aware, the only Pixel phone currently available in India is the Pixel 4a and that doesn’t support wireless charging. With that said, there’s a possibility that the Pixel 6 series may launch in India at a later date, if not with the first set of countries already known to us.

Unless Google wants to convince Indian customers to purchase a 15W Qi wireless charger, this might just be a hint that Google could bring Pixel 6 to India sooner or later to utilize the charger’s 23W potential and expand the Pixel ecosystem. However, this is merely speculation for now and we could expect Google to spill the beans at its launch event on October 19.