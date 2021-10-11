Pixel 6 Series Specifications Leaked by Retailer; Will Support 5 Years of Android Updates

While every other smartphone maker remains tight-lipped about their unreleased smartphones, Google has been pretty transparent with its upcoming flagship Pixel 6 series, ahead of its official launch on October 19. And now, after various leaks and speculation, the confirmed specs of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have leaked online recently. So, let’s get into the details right away.

Pixel 6 Series Specs Leaked

Ahead of the launch event, the official product pages for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were mistakenly posted online by UK retailer Carphone Warehouse over the weekend. While the product pages have since been taken down, reputable tipster Evan Blass (aka evleaks) has shared screenshots of the marketing material on Twitter. This reveals the confirmed specs of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, including the display size, screen refresh rate, battery life, and more.

Pixel 6 Pro

Starting with the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro, the device will feature a 6.7-inch display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the leaked specs, the refresh rate will be adjusted dynamically by the device and can drop to as low as 10Hz, thanks to the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display technology. It will also help the device save some battery juice.

Furthermore, the device will allegedly deliver all-day battery life, even with 5G turned on. As per the battery testing, the device will offer an average battery life of 34 hours. It will also charge up to 50% in just 30 mins with the in-box 30W power adapter. The device will also support 23W fast wireless charging with a new Pixel Stand.

Other than these, the listing also reveals the camera specs of the Pixel 6 Pro. The upcoming smartphone will include a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The device will also come with various nifty camera features like an Eraser Mode and a Motion Mode.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6 Pro will pack the in-house Google Tensor chipset, which has already been confirmed by Google. However, as per the landing pages, Google also has the Titan M2 security chipset on board for an extra layer of security. Furthermore, the device will run Android 12 out-of-the-box and receive five years of Android security updates, which is in line with previous leaks.

Pixel 6

Now, coming to the standard Pixel 6, the device will boast features and specs similar to its elder sibling. In fact, as per the leaked specs, the non-Pro Pixel 6 model would be able to deliver a 48-hour battery life, thanks to an Extreme Battery Saver mode, which is much more than the battery life of the 6 Pro.

It will come with a dual-camera setup with a primary 50MP lens that will let 150% more light than its predecessor. So, users can expect to capture high-quality low-light shots with the upcoming Pixel’s cameras.

Much like the Pro variant, the standard Pixel 6 will also be powered by the Google Tensor chipset and come with an integrated Titan M2 chipset for added security. As per the leak, the device will deliver 80% faster performance with the Tensor chipset and will come with an adaptive battery. Both the devices will also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

So, these are some of the confirmed specs of the Pixel 6 series that have leaked ahead of its official launch. Now, all we have to do is wait for Google to officially launch these devices and announce the price and availability details at its upcoming Fall event. As per leaks, the Pixel 6 series is expected to start at 649 euros (~Rs. 54,500), but we suggest you take it with a grain of salt.