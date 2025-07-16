Peacemaker Season 2 Is the Keyhole to See Where James Gunn’s DCU Is Headed

Superman has blasted a fresh wave of hope into theaters and officially put DC back in the game, with heart and a flying dog in a cape. The movie is an absolute win, no question about it. But even with all the hype, there’s still a big old mystery hanging in the air: where exactly is the DCU heading next? Well, Gunn might’ve just handed us a breadcrumb. In a recent interview, James Gunn cheekily hinted that if you want to know where the DCU is headed, watch the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via X/@DCpeacemaker)

Recently, James Gunn sat down for an interview with ScreenRant, where he was asked about the direction the DCU is taking. The interviewer appreciated Krypto‘s involvement in the movie and asked if he would have an arc similar to that of Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy, where it turned out that the story was about him all along.

To this, Gunn responded by saying that while Krypto is important to the story, it is not entirely about him and where the DCU is headed, fans will have a hard time guessing. He then suggested that we watch the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2, which might give us a hint as to where the new DCU is headed. In his comment, Gunn Said.

” Yeah. Yeah. And it’s not what anyone thinks. It’s not what anyone would guess. But I think that if people watch the next season of Peacemaker, they’ll see where a lot of these things are going, and have a little bit more of a sense of maybe what can happen.“

So, with this statement, it’s pretty clear that Peacemaker Season 2 isn’t just another season, it’s Gunn’s first link in the map for where DC Studios is headed next. All that’s left to do now is mark your calendars for August 21, 2025, and keep your eyes peeled. And hey, if the clues fly over your head, we’ve got you covered with every detail you need, right here.