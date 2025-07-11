Superman (2025): Was the Message by Superman’s Parents Altered by Lex Luthor?

After much anticipation, Superman 92025) has landed in theatres. In the movie, we see that Lex Luthor retrieves a message from Superman’s biological parents from the Fortress of Solitude. Now, while the first part of the message aligns with what we are familiar with, the other says something quite peculiar. So, this brings us to the question: Did Lex Luthor alter the message from Superman’s parents? Let’s find out.

Did Lex Luthor Change Superman’s Parents’ Message?

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In Superman (2025), we see that Superman’s parents sent a message with him when he was sent to Earth, but the message was damaged, and the second half of it was never heard by Clark. However, when Lex Luthor broke into the Fortress of Solitude, he was able to retrieve the second half of the message through The Engineer.

According to what Lex told the media and the world, the second half of the message asked Superman to rule over Earth and take over the planet to prevent the Kryptonian genome’s end. While the message looked authentic and was verified by “top experts”, there is a chance that Lex Luthor could have changed the original message from Superman’s parents.

Since Luthor never admitted to doctoring the message in the movie, we can’t say with absolute certainty that the message was changed.

It is highly likely that this detail was intentionally left unanswered in the movie. David Corenswet has confirmed that he is in a contract for a Superman sequel as well, so the mystery behind Superman’s Kryptonian parents’ message could be revealed in the sequel movie.

