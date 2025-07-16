Mister Terrific to Appear in More DCU Movies as Edi Gathegi Reveals Multi-Project Deal with DC

As Superman hit theaters worldwide, turning almost anyone who watched it into Clark Kent’s version of a punk rocker, it didn’t just bring us the much-awaited revival of the Big Blue; it also introduced a few new heroes. And while Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl held their own, one character absolutely stole the show: Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. The performance was sharp, commanding, with a hint of humor, and left fans wanting more. Until now, there wasn’t much clarity about the character’s future, which had left some fans feeling a bit uncertain. But all that changes today. We finally have official confirmation that Mister Terrific will return after Superman. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Will Edi Gathegi Return as Mister Terrific in the DCU?

Now, as I mentioned above, there were certain uncertainties surrounding Mister Terrific’s future after Superman, but that cloud has finally lifted. It’s now confirmed that Edi Gathegi has signed a multi-project deal with DC, meaning Gathegi will return as Mister Terrific in the new DCU.

This confirmation came from a report by Variety, where Gathegi himself stated that he’s on board for multiple projects, although, as of now, he’s not entirely sure which projects those will be. So while he doesn’t know when Mister Terrific will return, he’s made it clear that the return is inevitable. It’s just a matter of time. In his statement, he said-

“I know that I have a multi-project deal, but the specifics of that are unknown to me. What James is driving home is the idea that they’re never going to rush into production with scripts that aren’t ready, so even whatever they do have planned for my characters is irrelevant until the draft comes in and it’s shootable. So I don’t count my chickens before they hatch.”

So, with that being said, all we have to do now is wait for some future DC project to include Mister Terrific and bring us the hero back on screen once again. However, the disappointing part about it is that we are unaware if he will return in the next project or a couple of years later, and all we can do is wait and hope for the best. Now, since Supergirl will be the next major project from the DCU, do you think Mister Terrific will appear in the movie? Let us know in the comments.