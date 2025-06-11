James Gunn’s Marvel Mistakes to Shape Superman’s Post Credit Scene

As we all know, Superman is gearing up to hit theaters soon, and the hype surrounding the movie is unreal. Now, adding even more fuel to the excitement, James Gunn has confirmed that Superman will indeed feature a post-credits scene. While he hasn’t spilled the beans on what exactly it’s about, he did open up about how a past misstep with Guardians of the Galaxy at Marvel helped him shape this one.

James Gunn Confirms Superman Will Have a Post-Credit Scene

Image Credit: DC Studios (via DC/YouTube, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

James Gunn recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly and confirmed that Superman (2025) will feature a post-credit scene. While he didn’t spill any details about what it might tease, he did drop a subtle hint that could point us in the right direction. In the interview, Gunn reflected on his past choices and mentioned that the only reason he added a post-credit scene to The Suicide Squad was because Peacemaker was already deep into filming, so it made sense to set it up early. He said-

“I started shooting the Peacemaker show and then I shot and then put it in there, so it was easy,I knew it was coming, so that was fine, but I got to be a little bit careful about it.”

So, if The Suicide Squad only got a post-credit scene because Peacemaker was already filming, it makes you wonder—what else is deep into production over at DC Studios right now? If memory serves right, it’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That means there’s a solid chance we could see Milly Alcock’s Supergirl show up in Superman‘s post-credit scene, maybe even interacting with Kal-El himself. But hey, that’s just a guess…

What Did James Gunn Mess Up at Marvel?

In the same interview, Gunn got candid about his thoughts on post-credit scenes—and surprisingly, he’s not exactly a big fan. According to Gunn, post-credit scenes can sometimes back filmmakers into a creative corner, forcing them to stick to setups that might not align with where the story naturally goes.

He even admitted that teasing Adam Warlock at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was, in hindsight, a mistake. Why? Because it limited how he could shape the next film, he had to include Warlock, whether it fit the story or not.

“I have a philosophy about post-credit scenes, It’s somewhat related to my own mistakes in my time with Marvel. I did not like what I did in Guardians 2 where we set up Adam Warlock and we set up the Guardians of the Galaxy and we set up all this s*** that I didn’t necessarily plan on Well, I guess I kind of planned on fulfilling that promise, but you want to be careful about that. The way a post-credits scene works is a punch to the face, like, ‘Oh my God! Look at this.’ At times when you’re using it just solely to set something up, sometimes you’re screwing yourself over. It was not easy to work Adam Warlock into Guardians 3. I loved working with Will, and I liked dealing with the character, but at the end of the day, was he kind of fitting a weird square peg into a round hole? A little bit, yeah.” – James Gunn

While talking about this, Gunn also opened up about another creative challenge—bringing the Guardians together with Thor. Although he made it clear that he loves Chris Hemsworth and enjoys the Thor character, he admitted that writing Thor into the Guardians of the Galaxy dynamic was more trouble than it was worth.

Gunn revealed that Thor’s parting ways with the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder actually came as a bit of a relief for him, since it gave him more breathing room to tell the story he wanted in Volume 3 without trying to force a cosmic god into the mix.

