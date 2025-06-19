Midjourney Releases V1, Its First AI Video Generation Model

Midjourney is known for developing one of the best image generation AI models. And now, the company has launched its first video generation AI model called ‘V1’. Along with image generation on Midjourney, you can now click on “Animate” to create four 5-second videos. Basically, you can create videos from still images using the Midjourney V1 model.

The best part is that you can upload existing images outside of Midjourney to animate images and create a motion video seamlessly. It uses your image as the starting frame, and then you can add a motion prompt to describe what kind of video you want to generate.

That said, Midjourney V1 is not free, and you need to subscribe to the $10 per month plan. Note that there are “high motion” and “low motion” settings to produce videos in different motion styles. Low motion is better for ambient scenes, and High motion can be used where everything moves in the video.

And once you are fine with the generated video, you can extend it by four seconds. You can do this up to four times. Currently, ByteDance’s Seedance 1.0 and Google’s Veo 3 are the best video generation AI models on the Artificial Analysis Video Arena leaderboard. It will be interesting to see where Midjourney V1 stacks up in the video generation race.