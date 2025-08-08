The Controversial Grok Imagine Video Generator is Now Free for Everyone

In an attempt to outdo OpenAI’s GPT-5 launch, xAI has made its image and video generation tool, called Grok Imagine, free to use on the Grok app for iOS and Android. This means that users can now try out xAI’s controversial image and video generation tool, even if they are not subscribed to SuperGrok or Premium Plus plans on X.

Soon after the launch of GPT-5, the official X account shared a post, announcing, “Grok Imagine is now free for everyone in the Grok app.” It seems Grok Imagine is free for everyone in the US, and not available worldwide.

Grok Imagine can create AI images and 6-second video clips using text prompts or images. Similar to Google’s Veo3 model, Grok Imagine also generates voice in the videos. However, it garnered a lot of negative reception for featuring a “Spicy mode” that allows users to create NSFW videos. We recently reported that Grok Imagine generated a nude deepfake of Taylor Swift.

I looked into the Grok app and couldn’t find the Spicy mode. It might not be available in the free version of Grok Imagine. This is not the first time Elon Musk’s Grok AI has faced backlash. The app previously drew criticism over its AI Waifu chatbot, which could undress and engage in explicit conversations.