OpenAI’s Next Big Venture Is AI Generated Music

OpenAI is reportedly developing a new tool that will enable users to generate music with a simple text prompt, and it is collaborating with students at the Juilliard School to train its upcoming model.

Will OpenAI’s Music Generation Tool Be a Threat to the Music Industry?

This tool will let users generate music tracks with a text prompt, similar to how you make images with AI, or create videos on the Sora 2 app. OpenAI is thinking of a tool that can be used to create a guitar to accompany a vocal track, or allow artists to create a custom base track for their music.

According to the report by The Information that OpenAI is working with students at Juilliard Schools to annotate scores to create training data for the music model. We can expect it to work something like the popular Suno tool that many people use to generate AI music.

Image Credit: Beebom

However, it remains unclear whether this AI music generation tool will be a standalone app, like Sora 2. Or will it be part of ChatGPT like its image generation models? It is also unknown whether it will be a paid service upon release or free for all users.

AI music is already having a big impact on the music industry. People are recreating the likeness of popular artists and uploading the songs as their own. Spotify is taking steps to fight AI music, along with other music labels, to fight AI fluff on the platform. OpenAI was also called out recently for the inappropriate use of copyrighted characters in the Sora app.

So the introduction of an AI music tool by OpenAI could result in huge disruptions. But what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.