ChatGPT Turns into a Shopping Agent, Lets You Buy Anything in a Click

OpenAI has introduced agentic shopping on ChatGPT with the latest update. What it means is that you can now tap on “Buy” in ChatGPT itself and the OpenAI’s agent will place the order for you. You don’t have to go through the check-out process manually or head to another webpage.

OpenAI is calling it Instant Checkout and it’s powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol, which OpenAI has co-developed with Stripe. This comes after bringing the shopping experience to ChatGPT in April, this year. Earlier, you could only see visual product cards with reviews and pricing on ChatGPT, but now with a single tap, ChatGPT can place the order too.

For now, OpenAI is rolling out the agentic shopping experience in ChatGPT for users in the US. And it’s not a paid feature. ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro users can buy directly from Etsy and millions of Shopify merchants are also coming soon with big names like Glossier, SKIMS, Spanx, and Vuori.

OpenAI in its blog post writes:

This marks the next step in agentic commerce, where ChatGPT doesn’t just help you find what to buy, it also helps you buy it.

If you are wondering whether ChatGPT has started displaying ads, well, OpenAI re-assures that “product results are organic and unsponsored, ranked purely on relevance to the user.” It further adds, “Merchants pay a small fee on completed purchases, but the service is free for users, doesn’t affect their prices, and doesn’t influence ChatGPT’s product results.“

OpenAI is using its powerful ChatGPT Agent to browse the web and place an order for you. Note that ChatGPT currently supports single-item purchases. In the future, you would be able to add multiple items and place an order in the ChatGPT app itself.