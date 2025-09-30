ChatGPT Gets Parental Controls as GPT-4o Users Push Back

OpenAI has finally introduced parental controls on ChatGPT to help parents customize ChatGPT settings for teens under 18. Parents can now link their account with their teen’s account and customize settings for a safe, age-appropriate experience. About two weeks ago, OpenAI announced a flurry of teen-focused safety features, following a number self-harm cases linked to ChatGPT usage.

Parents Can Reduce Sensitive Content and Disable Many ChatGPT Features

Parental controls in ChatGPT now allow parents to disable a number of features such as sensitive content, image generation, voice mode, ChatGPT memory, and model training on their teen’s conversations. In addition, parents can set quiet hours when ChatGPT can’t be used. This is available to all ChatGPT users.

While parents can customize these settings, teens cannot disable them. A parent or teen can send an invitation and the other person has to accept the invitation. If the teen disconnects the account, parents will be notified instantly.

Image Credit: OpenAI

In addition, OpenAI says, “If our systems detect potential harm, a small team of specially trained people reviews the situation. If there are signs of acute distress, we will contact parents by email, text message and push alert on their phone, unless they have opted out.”

The company is also working on the right process to reach law enforcement or other emergency services, if the system detects “an imminent threat to life and are unable to reach a parent.“

OpenAI assures that teen privacy is prioritized, but in rare circumstances, essential information is shared with parents or emergency responders. OpenAI has also created a parent resource page where parents can learn about parental controls, and get tips and expert advice.

It’s important to note that OpenAI is using an age prediction system in ChatGPT to automatically apply teen settings.

GPT-4o Users Furious Over Safety Auto-Switching

Apart from parental controls, OpenAI also rolled out a new safety routing system in ChatGPT. GPT-4o users are furious that emotional or sensitive messages are being rerouted to GPT-5 or another reasoning model. Adult users say that OpenAI is treating them like a child.

Image Credit: X/@nickaturley

In this regard, Nick Turley, head of the ChatGPT app, stated on X, “when conversations touch on sensitive and emotional topics the system may switch mid-chat to a reasoning model or GPT-5 designed to handle these contexts with extra care.“

Turley further added that routing happens on a per-message basis and it’s temporary. And when asked, the model will tell you which AI model is being used. AI reverse engineer Tibor Blaho found that when conversation turns to topics like depression, sadness, or loneliness, the model is auto-switched to gpt-5-chat-safety or gpt-5-a-t-mini.

While the auto-switching is designed for safety, many GPT-4o users feel the new experience leaves them feeling infantilized.