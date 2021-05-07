Android has always been high on customisability. Whether it’s icon packs and Android launchers or apps that customize menus and more, there’s a lot you can do with your Android phone. Now, if you have a OnePlus phone, you will be glad to know that apart from all the customization options that OxygenOS already offers, you will also get a theme store with the OxygenOS 12 update really soon.

The announcement for the theme store comes via the OnePlus forums, where the company announced that it will be made available with the next major OS update — that would be OxygenOS 12, which means it’s not too far away (hopefully).

Theme Stores aren’t a new idea, in fact, Samsung has a pretty gigantic catalog of themes (both free and paid) on its own theme store for One UI. There are also a lot of outstanding MIUI themes out there. However, bringing it to OnePlus phones has been one of the major demands from the community, and the company is finally doing it.

It’s unclear if the OnePlus theme store will be a free affair, or whether paid themes will be available on the store as well. It’s more likely that there will be a mix of both free and paid themes, but we’ll have to wait for the OxygenOS 12 launch to learn more.

Meanwhile, the company is hosting an online Open Ears Forum for the theme store. So, if you have any thoughts on the OxygenOS 12 theme store, complaints, suggestions, or anything, you should definitely apply to be a part of the forum. Interested people can apply via the forum (or by clicking this link).

The OEF event will be held on May 18, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm IST. People who are selected to be a part of the OEF will also get goodies, including a Hasselblad postcard, an OEF pin, and a T-shirt.