Here Is a First Look at One Piece Live-Action Baroque Works Actors

Filming for the second season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is currently underway. Now that the show has formally gone into production, we are bound to receive fresh information on the many new faces that will bring new characters like Vivi, Chopper, and others to life in the upcoming season.

If you aren’t aware, a significant chunk of Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 will focus on the Baroque Works Organization, which was teased in one of the easter eggs in Season 1. Thus, today, Netflix has announced the list of actors who will portray some of the most notorious Baroque Works agents.

Netflix has gone all out and brought some big guns from Hollywood to play the roles of the Baroque Works agents. Here are the new actors joining the crew:

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3 (known for Prisoners, The Dark Knight, Oppenheimer, etc.)

as Mr. 3 (known for Prisoners, The Dark Knight, Oppenheimer, etc.) Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine (known for Warriors, Lioness, etc.)

as Miss Valentine (known for Warriors, Lioness, etc.) Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5 (known for roles in Batwoman, Quiz Lady, etc.)

as Mr. 5 (known for roles in Batwoman, Quiz Lady, etc.) Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 (known for Raised by Wolves, Abraham Lincoln, etc.)

Out from the shadows comes your first look at who's playing the Baroque Works agents! pic.twitter.com/k0G7A94QnE— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 25, 2024

Some of the actors have expressed their gratitude about playing these roles on X. As a One Piece fan, I am happy to see these actors playing One Piece characters. That said, stay tuned for more updates about the second season of the One Piece live-action series.