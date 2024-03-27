NYT Connections Hints and Answers for March 28, 2024

Today, the NYT Connections puzzle has a few tricks up its sleeve. Know them all right here. So without further ado, let’s begin breaking down all the hints, categories and answers for the NYT Connections puzzle for March 28.

Hint for Today’s Connections Themes

Let’s begin with some quick hints for today’s Connections themes. Check them out and see if you can guess any.

Yellow Category – Sometimes, it’s better to leave

– Sometimes, it’s better to leave Green Category – Can you fly a plane?

– Can you fly a plane? Blue Category – Large animals in the ocean

– Large animals in the ocean Purple Category – Viva Las Vegas

We wish we could go into more detail here, but these hints are the best we can share. They are all related to the categories for the puzzle, so think hard before you scroll down below to see the exact category names. Also, we don’t think you need an additional hint today. However, if you still can’t find them and need more help, maybe these tricks to solve NYT Connections will help.

Spoiler Warning #1 While this section included hints for the categories, the next section names them directly. Only proceed if ready.

Today’s Connections Category Names

If you still can’t figure out the NYT Connections category names, then keep reading for more help.

Yellow – EXITED

– EXITED Green – ONE FLYING AN AIRPLANE

– ONE FLYING AN AIRPLANE Blue – KINDS OF WHALES

KINDS OF WHALES Purple – THINGS WITH SLOTS

We hope you can guess the words under each category now. However, If you still cannot and need more help, keep reading.

Spoiler Warning #2 The next section includes the answer for today’s puzzle; you will see all the answers in their categories. This is your last chance to solve it yourself.

Connections Answer for March 28

Are you still stuck with the puzzle? In that case, the answers to today’s Connections are:

EXITED – Departed, Left, Split, Went

Departed, Left, Split, Went ONE FLYING AN AIRPLANE – Ace, Aviator, Flier, Pilot

Ace, Aviator, Flier, Pilot KINDS OF WHALES – Blue, Fin, Gray, Right

Blue, Fin, Gray, Right THINGS WITH SLOTS – ATM, Casino, Schedule, Spatula

The NYT Connections puzzle today dabbled into various mixes of genres that I was ready for. I began by solving the Green category, which had me meddle with the various words to describe a pilot. I then moved on to the Yellow category and took a speedy exit by getting all the words together.

The blue category came next, and all kinds of whales came into the mix. I love fish, so it was an easy solution. With only four words left, I connected them all together and got the Purple category and the NYT Connections puzzle for March 28.

NYT Connections Past Answers

We hope the answers above helped you solve the NYT Connections puzzle for today. However, if you stumbled here by accident, there’s a chance you might be looking for answers to previous puzzles.

Well, for such times and more, we have you covered. Feel free to go through our directory to NYT Connections for the last three days for all the help you need.

What about you? How was your experience with today’s puzzle? Where did you get stuck if you did? Let us know in the comments below.