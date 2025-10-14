Nano Banana AI is Now LIVE in Google Lens and NotebookLM

Google’s incredible Nano Banana image editing model is coming to Google Lens and NotebookLM. Nano Banana is already available in the Gemini app for image editing and creation. Now, with the latest Google update, you can directly snap a photo in Google Lens and ask Nano Banana to create something new and unique.

You can also snap a selfie and enter a prompt to transform your image in different styles. You can open the Google app and tap the Lens icon to use the new feature. You should see a new “Create” tab at the bottom which uses the Nano Banana image editing model. Nano Banana in Google Lens is currently rolling out in the US and India and users will get the update in the next few days.

NotebookLM Uses Nano Banana for Video Overviews

Apart from that, Google has also integrated Nano Banana into NotebookLM as well. In July, Google introduced Video Overviews on NotebookLM that allows users to generate narrated videos with slideshows. Now, Google says Nano Banana will generate helpful and contextual illustrations for Video Overviews in NotebookLM.

There are six styles to choose from: Watercolor, Papercraft, Anime, Whiteboard, Retro Print and Heritage. Nano Banana will generate the visuals and NotebookLM will create the final video. In addition, you can choose if you want a longer Explainer type video or a bite-sized Brief video.

This NotebookLM upgrade is first rolling out to Pro users this week. In the coming weeks, all NotebookLM users will get the new features. Meanwhile, Google says Nano Banana is also coming to Google Photos pretty soon.