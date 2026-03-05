Home > News > Google NotebookLM Can Now Turn Your Notes Into Cinematic AI Videos

Google NotebookLM Can Now Turn Your Notes Into Cinematic AI Videos

cinematic video overviews in notebooklm launched
Image Credit: Google
In Short
  • Google has launched Cinematic Video Overviews in NotebookLM which can generate immersive AI videos from your documents.
  • It's powered by a combination of models including Gemini 3, Nano Banana Pro, and Veo 3.
  • The feature is rolling out in English for Google AI Ultra subscribers only.

Google has introduced Cinematic Video Overviews in NotebookLM, which uses a “novel combination of advanced models” to “create bespoke, immersive videos from your sources”. Basically, the new feature turns your research materials such as notes, PDFs, and documents into fully animated and narrative-driven videos.

Generate Immersive Videos with NotebookLM

It’s an evolution of NotebookLM Studio which generated Video Overviews that featured simple narrated slideshows. Now, with Cinematic Video Overviews, you can create immersive videos with animations, visual storytelling, and structured narration instead of static slides.

The new feature uses Gemini 3 as the “creative director”, Nano Banana Pro as the image generation model and Veo 3 for generating videos and audio. Google says Gemini 3 makes “hundreds of structural and stylistic decisions” to set the narrative flow, visual style, pacing, and format.

So, you can upload your sources on NotebookLM, and Cinematic Video Overviews will automatically create a storyline based on your uploaded sources. You can use it for visual explanations, educational content, or to generate mini-documentaries.

The new feature is rolling out in English only for Google AI Ultra subscribers (costs $250 per month). Under this plan, you can generate up to 20 cinematic videos per day. To sum up, after Audio Overviews which produces podcast-style audio summaries, and Video Overviews which generates slideshow-style videos, we have now a powerful Cinematic Video Overviews tool in NotebookLM.

