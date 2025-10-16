New Marvel Rivals Voice Changer Feature Makes You Sound Like Venom

Marvel Rivals has just released its brand new Season 4.5, where the iconic hero of Hell’s Kitchen, Daredevil, made his appearance as a fierce Duelist. Oftentimes, when players hop back on the game in a new season, they try to imitate the voices of its beloved characters to add fun to their action-packed gameplay or even scream their ultimates as they equip them.

While using a voice mod software is one of the most commonly used tricks employed by Rivals players to bait their enemies as if they’re using character ults, NetEase has officially added a Voice Changer option to the in-game settings to elevate the chaos, just like Venom would like it.

Marvel Rivals’ Latest Voice Changer Feature Comes Packed With Unique Fun Voices

Marvel Rivals has introduced a new Voice Changer feature with its latest October 16 game update, right a week after Season 4.5 dropped. The feature allows players to change their voice from five preset options – Masculine, Feminine, Pumpkin Monster, Symbiote, and Alien.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Though we can make out by the names how Masculine and Feminine voices may sound like, the other three are yet to be tested by players and give a verdict on whether they actually sound as advertised. We may as well hear some grizzly snarls or “We Are Venom” from Venom mains in public lobbies, but given that this is an official feature by Marvel themselves, players can be assured of the quality of the changed voices.

To turn it on, simply head to your Voice Chat settings, scroll down past the Microphone Test option, and right below it, you’ll find the Voice Changer option. Choose from your desired voice or simply turn it off if you’d prefer to play Rivals the usual way.

