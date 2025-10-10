Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Patch Notes: Daredevil Arrives, New Event, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 has finally arrived as heroes dive into the next adventure on the mystical land of K’un L’un. The last season brought a new flying Vanguard, Angela, and it instantly became the new meta and an effective counter against DPS flyers.

Now Angela’s archnemesis, Daredevil joins Rivals in Season 4.5 as a Duelist and has some overpowered attacks that can reinvent the melee DPS techniques. If you’re keen to learn what the new Marvel Rivals season has brought along, read the full patch notes right here.

Marvel Rivals Season 4.5 Full Patch Notes

In Season 4.5, Daredevil is set to unleash the beast!

The update begins on October 10, 2025, at 9 AM UTC, with estimated maintenance lasting 2 hours.

Daredevil, New Lore and Limited-Time Event

Justice will be served! Daredevil joins Marvel Rivals as a Duelist hero!

A new Daredevil Lore story called “The Long Road Back” has been added to the game.

Complete Jade Scrolls missions to get the Storm – Judicator XieZhi costume for FREE, and earn Spider-Man – Black & Gold, Psylocke – Fleeting Butterfly, and more.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

New Systems and New Content

Home Background Switch: Change the background to your liking!

Volleyball Bash Emote: Now supports interaction between three heroes.

New In Store

Daredevil – Devil 2099 Bundle

Hulk – Maestro Bundle

Daredevil – Devil 2099 Emoji Bundle

Daredevil – Fearless Origin

Available from: October 10 at 9 AM UTC

Twitch Drops

As Season 4.5 kicks off, get ready for a new round of Twitch Drops. Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards. This round’s drops include the Mister Fantastic – Will of Galacta costume, along with related bundle content.

As the Ignite battles heat up, we will launch tournament-specific drops on select live-streaming platforms! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards. This round’s drops include the tournament commemorative spray and emoji.

Drops Period: October 10, at 12 PM UTC to November 7, at 9 AM UTC

Factions

Inactive factions will be cleared automatically. Factions where all members haven’t played in matchmaking for two consecutive seasons will be disbanded due to inactivity. However, factions with a historical honor of MRC256 or higher will remain intact. If a faction is disbanded, any member can log into the game during that season and use the “Revive Faction” feature to bring the faction back as the Captain.

Rank Adjustments and Rewards

New Rank Settlement Rewards: Reach Gold for the cool Daredevil – Shenloong’s Creed costume. Earn all-new Nameplate Frames at Diamond and Platinum, plus rock fresh Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and the illustrious Top 500.

Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

The team invitation interface now shows if the invited player is a friend.

Resolved an issue where players could still receive messages from those they’ve blocked upon logging into the game.

Fixed a bug where logging in from another device might accidentally turn on the microphone that was previously turned off.

Maps and Modes

Improved the fog effects in the map K’un-Lun – Heart of Heaven.

Enhanced the AFK detection in Doom Match Practice. Now you can chat and enjoy group emotes to your heart’s content without any worries!

Heroes

Jeff the Land Shark’s Stall Shutdown: We’ve optimized Jeff’s Ultimate Ability to ensure he interacts smoothly with the terrain. If he gets temporarily stuck in a fall and uses his ultimate, he’ll seamlessly transition into the dive phase after some time, complete with an extra audio cue for his ultimate when landing. Now everyone will be aware when Jeff is about to make a big splash!

Doctor Strange’s Cloak Conundrum: Resolved a bug where Cloak of Levitation would sometimes lead to erratic movement patterns in poor network conditions. Now, with the mystic arts fully aligned, Strange glides through the chaos like a true master of the multiverse!

Are you excited to dive into the new Rivals season? Let us know in the comments below!