New Among Us ‘Judge’ Role Can Overrule Votes and It’s Absolutely Brutal

Among Us has just made the Emergency Meeting more terrifying by introducing the Judge Crewmate role in its Update v18.0.0. The Judge role will give that player the power to ignore the room, overturn the votes, and eject a player of their choice.

However, there’s just one tiny catch. If you get it wrong by choosing someone who is not the imposter, you will be the one getting thrown out. And if you thought the original game had enough chaos, the newly announced Among Us standalone game is definitely worth checking out.

The update is available across all platforms, which adds the Judge in Among Us alongside a Match info Guide and a balance change for the Detective role as well.

The Among Us Judge’s defining ability is called Overrule, and it can completely hijack an Emergency Meeting. So, if you get this role, you can select any Crewmate and click on the blue ‘Gavel‘ icon to eject them regardless of what anybody else has voted for. This means that even if the entire lobby chooses Skip, the Judge can still point at someone and send them to space.

Naturally, this enormous power comes with an equally enormous opportunity to make a mistake, where you get ejected for making the wrong choice. So, while the role sounds like having the ultimate authority, it seems closer to being the person who signs the document without reading it.

This ability is unlocked by completing tasks, and the number of tasks required can be configured through the Role Settings on the Dropship. Remember that this Overrule ability can only be used once per game, so that nobody gets to make the game their own courtroom.

If there are multiple Judges attempting to use the Overrule simultaneously, the first Judge to activate the ability gets priority. While the others will have their ability refunded to be used in the next meeting. If you want to brush up on the game’s colorful crewmates, consider checking out the Among Us characters guide.

The update also introduces a Match Info, allowing players to check the roles, players, and selected settings during a match. Moreover, the Detective’s Interrogate ability now receives a cooldown after the Emergency Meetings.

Ultimately, the Among Us Judge role has just added another layer of paranoia to the game already built around mistrust. It seems as if Innersloth just handed the Gavel to a Crewmate and declared, “Your honor, please ruin the lobby.” Adding to this chaotic update, there’s also an Among Us animated TV series with 10 episodes that you can check out right now.