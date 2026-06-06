The Wolf Among Us 2 Announced, Telltale Returns With Iconic Gameplay

The wait for Telltale’s fairy-tale adventure game fans is finally over, as the Summer Game Fest 2026 announced The Wolf Among Us 2. Players get a substantial look at the long-awaited sequel, and the game now has a confirmed 2027 release window.

This has instantly reignited excitement for the fanbase, who feared the franchise might never return after years of development and setbacks. So, here is all you need to know about The Wolf Among Us 2 release window and announcements.

The Wolf Among Us 2 Brings Bigby Back for a New Murder Mystery

The Summer Game Fest event showcased a chilling premise for The Wold Among Us 2. The game trailer states that there have been reports of six homicides that have shaken the town, with victims discovered in gruesome conditions. These killings suggest that a monstrous creature is responsible instead of a petty murderer.

Bigby is finally back! This is your look at The Wolf Among Us Remastered. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/Gvmiv1d7Je — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

As the sheriff of Fabletown, Bigby Wolf is tasked with uncovering the truth behind the killings. Furthermore, the footage has teased a tense investigation filled with interrogations, crime scenes, and encounters with dangerous characters lurking throughout the city.

Telltale stays careful not to reveal extensive details about the new game, and neither were any major plot details shown. With the monster at large, Bigby is left with filling in the missing pieces before more lives are lost and finding the killer.

Alongside the same footage, fans were also treated to a look at the franchise’s roots. The presentation has featured scenes from The Wolf Among Us Remastered version, which introduced players to Bigby more than a decade ago. The remastered will arrive during the 2026 holiday season.

One of the memorable moments here was Bigby questioning why everyone seemed to be looking for him. For the longtime fans, The Wolf Among Us 2 has endured an unusually difficult journey. But Telltale comes back committed, preserves the in-game elements, uses dialogue choices, cinematic storytelling, time-event action sequences, and uses player-driven consequences as well.

So, are you excited for the brand-new sequel to The Wolf Among Us? Let us know in the comments below.