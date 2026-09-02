Nexon Reportedly Seeking StarCraft IP License to Develop Sequel

Blizzard’s legendary StarCraft franchise could finally be heading for a comeback as the Korean gaming giant Nexon is reportedly close to securing the development rights tied to the StarCraft IP.

The report comes from Korea’s Chosun, and if Nexon acquires the license, it could potentially put Nexon in charge of developing a new mainline StarCraft game.

Chosun cited a senior figure in the Korean gaming industry who claimed that the negotiations between Nexon and Blizzard are nearing completion. The reported deal follows earlier reports that Nexon had been selected after several Korean developers expressed interest in working with Blizzard on a new StarCraft project.

Image Credit: StarCraft/Blizzard Entertainment

Nexon’s existing relationship with Blizzard has apparently helped its case. However, note that Blizzard would retain ownership of the StarCraft IP, while Nexon could receive the licensing and development rights needed to create a new entry. Yet, the exact scope of these rights, whether they could cover worldwide development and publishing, remains unclear.

StarCraft occupies a special place in Korean gaming culture, as the original game helped establish PC bang culture. It became the country’s early esports explosion and turned the professional players into mainstream celebrities.

This is what makes the company Nexon an interesting candidate. Since the company operates in the market where StarCraft built one of its strongest communities, it may give the sequel a direct connection to an audience that kept the franchise relevant even after so many years without any major release.

On the other hand, Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard for $69 billion in 2023, and any major licensing decision still sits within that corporate culture. For now, the final terms of this agreement or a sequel to StarCraft are not yet confirmed. Once Nexon acquires the licenses, it could soon be the company to take the franchise to the next era.