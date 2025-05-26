Netflix Pulls the Plug on First Generation Fire TV Devices

If you have been using the first-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick, then you might have already received an email from Netflix informing you about the bad news. The streaming is no longer going to be available on said devices, since it is dropping its support on June 3rd.

Netflix sent out an email to affected users who are still using the first-generation Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote that came out in 2016. Meanwhile, the service is still going to be available on the rest of the Fire TV devices.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

These devices are almost a decade old, and Amazon has stopped pushing updates for them. This means they might not be able to support the latest standards and features Netflix offers in their premium plans. Moreover, the company has also added references to new error codes for unsupported devices: R4, R12, and R25-1.

If you have a first-gen Fire TV Stick, you might be able to claim a discount if you want to upgrade to a newer version. In case you are not sure which version is your Fire TV Stick, then can head to Settings > About > My Fire TV and find out which model you have from there.

Even though a Fire TV Stick isn’t that expensive, it is still annoying to be forced to get a new one just to enjoy Netflix. So, will you be getting a new Fire TV Stick, or will you “stick” with your current one and give up on watching Netflix instead? Let us know in the comments below.