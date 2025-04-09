‘The Last of Us’ Renewed for Season 3 by HBO

The Last of Us TV series will not be ending with Season 2. Just days ahead of the season 2 premiere, HBO has renewed The Last of Us for a third season. Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) strained relationship will be on display in the second season, but the introduction of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) will see the story take a drastic new turn, one that will need another season to tell.

HBO has surprised fans with a Season 3 announcement today, but it’s not news for many. We have been hearing the showrunners talk about their plans to continue the story with two additional seasons for a long time. Moreover, early reviews of The Last of Us Season 2 also revealed that the show adapts only the first half of The Last of Us: Part 2. So, a third season was inevitable.

Commenting on the confirmation of The Last of Us Season 3, the show’s co-creator and showrunner Craig Mazin said,

“We approached Season 2 with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of ‘The Last of Us’ with Season 3!”

The video game’s creator and show’s co-executive producer, Neil Druckmann expressed gratitude towards the fans and HBO in his statement. Neil said,

“To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me, and I am grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Mazin, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We’re thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us.”

“It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of ‘The Last of Us’ is,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive VP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “Craig, Neil, Carolyn, and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up, and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

Whether the third season will be the last in the The Last of Us franchise is currently unknown. But, the emotional ride that the showrunners have promised with Season 2 is right around the corner.

The Last of Us Season 2 is confirmed to premiere on April 13, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on HBO and Max. The second season will pick up Ellie and Joel’s story after a five-year time skip. The duo have been drawn into conflict for reasons that you will have to wait and find out.

As for Abby, video game fans have been eagerly waiting for her impending arrival due to her major role in the second game. It will be interesting to see how the TV show’s fans react to her character and her relationship with Joel and Ellie.