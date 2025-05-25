The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The Last of Us Season 2 has been an emotional ride for the fandom. And now, it’s time for us to bid goodbye to our beloved characters. The season made us mourn Joel’s death and see Ellie embark on a vengeful journey that will be way more challenging than she could have imagined in her wildest dreams.

The first five episodes of the second season focused mainly on Ellie’s transformation from a carefree kid to a bold teenager who would walk even the deadliest paths to bring the killers of her adoptive father to their knees. However, the penultimate episode allowed fans to learn how Joel and Ellie’s relationship evolved. Now, fans are desperate to know what events will unfold in the TLOU Season 2 finale. So, check out the release date and time of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 in your region here.

When Does The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 Come Out?

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on May 25, 2025, at 6:00 PM PT (or 9:00 PM ET). The schedule below will help fans in different regions keep an eye on the release in their area.

Release time in the US : May 25, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET

: May 25, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET Release time in the UK : May 26, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST

: May 26, 2025, at 2:00 AM BST Release time in Australia : May 26, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST

: May 26, 2025, at 11:00 AM AEST Release time in India: May 26, 2025, at 6:30 AM IST

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 7 Countdown

Your region wasn’t mentioned above? No worries, as here’s a countdown timer that should help you track TLOU Season 2 Episode 7 release in your time zone:

TLOU Season 2 Episode 7 airs in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Last of Us Season 2 final episode has finally arrived on HBO and Max. Enjoy!!

What to Expect from TLOU Season 2 Episode 7?

Following the most beautiful episode featuring Joel and Ellie’s bond, the final episode is all set to take us back to the current timeline; well, that’s what the preview trailer suggests. WLF and Seraphites will engage in war, and Jesse will try to keep Ellie away from all the mess.

So, basically, the final episode will bring some intense action to the table that will leave the fandom curious about The Last of Us Season 3.

At the same time, we can expect Abby to arrive at the theatre where Ellie and her group are hiding. This won’t be good for Ellie’s group, as Abby will be furious with Ellie for killing her friends. Abby thinks that she let Ellie live on purpose, and the girl wasted that gift by choosing vengeance over acceptance.

Regardless, Jessie and Tommy will also be in the theatre, but without spoiling too much, let’s just say that the next episode will be shocking for fans who aren’t familiar with the story of the video games.