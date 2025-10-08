The Last of Us Season 3 Filming Confirmed to Start on This Date; Filming Location Also Revealed

The Last of Us was the talk of the town in 2025. Season 2 concluded in May 2025 with a cliffhanger, and fans started waiting for the third season. While it’s still quite some time before we see Elly and Abby on our screens again, the filming date of The Last of Season 3 has now been revealed.

The Last of Us Season 3 to Start Filming on April 01, 2026

Image Credit: HBO (via Warner Bros. Discovery/Liane Hentscher)

Production List by Film and Television Industry Alliance has revealed that The Last of Us Season 3 will start filming on April 1, 2026, in Vancouver, BC, Canada. This falls in line with HBO and Max’s chairman and CEO, Casey Bloys’ statement, who revealed that The Last of Us Season 3 is planned for 2027. Now that we have the filming date for TLOU Season 3, we can expect it to drop sometime in 2027.

According to the project summary shared on the production list document, The Last of Us Season 3 is the live-action adaptation of the video game with the same name, in which Joel, a damaged man, rescues Ellie, a young woman, amidst a raging infection in the United States. Unfortunately, the project summary does not reveal the plot of TLOU Season 3 at all.

But, The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann has confirmed that The Last of Us Season 3 will focus on Abby’s story.