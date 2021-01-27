Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a refresh of the Snapdragon 865+ chipset, earlier last week. And now, Lenovo-backed Motorola has launched the world’s first smartphone powered by this 5G chipset. Motorola Edge S is the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset under the hood. It also includes a 90Hz display, a quad-camera setup, and a really attractive price tag.

Motorola Edge S Specifications

Motorola Edge S features a gradient back panel, available in blue (Emerald Light) and white (Snow and Mist) color variants. There’s only a quad-camera setup on the rear, a dual-cam punch-hole on the front, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This sensor also doubles as the power button.

The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 21:9 aspect ratio, 2520 x 1080-pixels resolution, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10 certification. The dual-camera punch-hole cutout houses a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 100-degree FOV.

Under the hood, the recently launched Snapdragon 870 chipset powers the Motorola Edge S. It is coupled with up to 8GB of LPPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 11 and now supports a Samsung DeX-like desktop mode via an add-on accessory. The device supports dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port for charging.

Motorola Edge S features a square quad-camera array with an LED flash underneath. It is helmed by a 64MP (f/1.7) primary camera, along with a 16MP ultra-wide lens with a 121-degree FOV, and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide camera can also be used to capture macro photos and there’s a TOF sensor onboard as well.

The smartphone also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery pack with 20W fast-charging support. Motorola is still sticking with its TurboPower fast-charging tech and not ramping up the charging speeds as its homegrown rivals.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge S has been priced starting at CNY 1,999 (~Rs. 22,500) for the 6GB+128GB base variant. You will have to spend CNY 2,399 (~Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (~Rs. 31,500) for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants respectively.

If other Snapdragon 870 phones are priced similarly, then we surely expect Poco F2 to arrive with this chipset under the hood. There have already been rumors of the device arriving in 2021. And wouldn’t it be great if the starting price is set around Rs. 25,000 in India.