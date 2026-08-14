Marvel’s Wolverine Will Run at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing on Base PS5

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will run at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing on the base PS5. This is a first for Insomniac Games, as the developer had previously failed to achieve it with its other titles.

Speaking in an interview with IGN, the Insomniac Games developer said, “From early on in development, we knew we wanted to make this 60 FPS, working on the base PS5 in performance mode.” He continued, “And we’ve definitely been able to accomplish that. The game feels super smooth.”

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

The developers further clarified that players will be able to experience Marvel’s Wolverine at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing by playing the game in default mode on the base PS5. That means players won’t have to choose Performance mode to get the full 60 FPS with Ray Tracing experience. So, if you plan on playing the game, you should definitely consider pre-ordering Marvel’s Wolverine for the additional rewards.

When it comes to graphics, everything we have seen in Marvel’s Wolverine thus far looks absolutely fantastic. Especially the regenerating body part feature of Logan, with clumps of his flesh being shredded when taking damage, looks amazing. The game clearly has no plans to hold back the gore, and that’s exactly how a Wolverine game should be.

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

However, one thing that has shocked the community is that Marvel’s Wolverine possibly has microtransactions in the game. If it ends up being true, many gamers would definitely be upset with Insomniac Games.

Other than that, if you have yet to buy a PlayStation 5 and want to get one just for Wolverine, then you should check out the Marvel’s Wolverine limited edition PS5 console with adamantium controllers. This limited edition looks amazing and is definitely worth buying if you are planning to get the console for Wolverine.

So, are you excited for Marvel’s Wolverine running at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing on the base PS5 at default settings? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.