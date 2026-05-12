Minecraft Live May 2026 Announced, Here’s What to Expect

The biggest yearly livestream for Minecraft fans is making a return this summer, from a surprising location. Mojang has officially announced a special edition of Minecraft Live that will be broadcast directly from TwitchCon Europe 2026.

Unlike the usual showcase, players can expect some insightful developer interactions and teasers for never-before-seen features at the next Minecraft Live 2026.

Minecraft Live From Twitch May 2026 Will Reveal New Game Features and More

Mojang has confirmed that Minecraft Live 2026 will be held on May 30 at 11:30 AM EDT (or 5:30 PM CEST). The livestream will be streamed from TwitchCon Europe, where the developers, creators, and community members are expected to come together for the special showcase.

Just like the previous Minecraft Live broadcasts, players all across the globe will be able to watch this event online through YouTube, Twitch, and Minecraft’s official channels.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

Also Read: All Minecraft Sulfur Cube Archetypes Explained

The biggest focus of the upcoming Minecraft Live is going to be the Minecraft Chaos Cubed update that was first teased in the previous live event earlier this year. Unlike previous game drops, Chaos Cubed focuses on introducing a new physics-based mob called the Sulfur Cube, a new Sulfur Caves biome, and tons of environmental hazards.

The Sulfur Caves biome will have two new Sulfur and Cinnabar blocks with warm hues. As you start exploring the usual underground area in search of the Sulfur Caves, the pointed Sulfur Spikes will help you spot the new biomes sooner. In addition, there will be Geysers that spurt out fumes when there’s a Potent Sulfur underneath the Sulfur Pool.

Talking about the new Minecraft mobs, they have a unique ability to consume various blocks and showcase different Sulfur Cube archetypes. So, if you want to know more about what sort of blocks the Sulfur Cube mob can eat, we have a detailed list on that.

Beyond the Chaos Cubed update, Mojang will also reveal new features planned for the Autumn 2026 update. Moreover, since this livestream is happening directly from TwitchCon, fans can also expect creator appearances, live gameplay sessions, and possibly a few surprise reveals as well.

So, don’t forget to mark your calendars and tune in to Minecraft Live 2026 happening at TwitchCon.