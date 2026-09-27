Minecraft Dungeons 2 DLCs Planned with New Locations and Mobs

Minecraft Dungeons 2 has yet to be launched globally, but Mojang is already looking beyond launch. The developers have confirmed that Minecraft Dungeons 2 DLCs are planned, promising players a new destination and additional mobs in the ARPG sequel.

The confirmation for the new DLCs came alongside the details about the broader mechanics of Minecraft Dungeons 2, including the interconnected Overworld and mysterious Rifts. However, Mojang has not revealed the exact release dates, names, or prices of the expansions yet.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

One of the biggest takeaways from the Minecraft Dungeons 2 announcements in the livestream was that these DLCs are already a part of Mojang’s roadmap. This is interesting since the sequel seems to be much larger than the original dungeon crawler game.

Instead of moving linearly through a mission selection process, players will be able to explore the interconnected world surrounding Brave Haven.

Image Credit: Minecraft Dungeons 2/Mojang Studios

Adding to that, The Sift in Minecraft Dungeons 2 is a brand new dimension filled with distinct vegetation and dangerous mobs. One of the most interesting features of the new dimension will be the soul-corrupted enemies in Minecraft Dungeons 2. Defeating them can give you access to souls, a powerful resource that can fuel your artifacts in the game.

As stated by the creators of this ARPG, the upcoming DLCs in Minecraft Dungeons 2 give plenty of room to expand the world without simply repeating the existing environments. Apart from encountering new hostile mobs, there is a high chance that you might encounter new resources or unlock brand-new weapons in Minecraft Dungeons 2.

Later, the recent Minecraft Live in September showcased the upcoming Ice Caves biome of the Winter update and the final exciting reveal that people have been waiting for. Yes, vanilla Minecraft will feature The Sift as a brand new dimension in the coming year.

So, are you excited about all the upcoming news on Minecraft? Tell us in the comments below.