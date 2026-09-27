Minecraft Live September Reveals Ice Caves with Frozen Zombies and More

The Minecraft Live on September 26, 2026, revealed Ice Caves, a brand-new underground biome designed to bring the dangers of Minecraft’s frozen regions beneath the surface. This Minecraft biome is packed with ice crystals, icicles, new threats, and mechanics that can turn even a routine cave expedition into a slippery test of survival.

The Ice Caves in Minecraft are expected to enter testing soon, thereby giving players their first chance to glide into the region with their handy boat.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

While it can be pitch dark inside the Ice Caves, the ice crystals and towering formations add a glowing effect to the surroundings. The ice crystals naturally generate across the cave floor, acting as a dim light source block in Minecraft, whereas the icicles hang from the ceilings, adding another layer of visual depth.

Players are warned not to wander around placing Minecraft torches all over the Ice Caves since excessive light can cause the icicles to fall and harm you along the way. The caves also contain patches of stone and deepslate, making it a decent place to mine ores as well.

Minecraft Winter Drop Features Frozen Zombie and Ice Balls for Ice Caves

Well, the Minecraft Ice Caves are not particularly peaceful because of the usual hostile mobs in Minecraft, such as zombies, skeletons, spiders, creepers, and strays lurking in the dark.

And then, there is another new zombie variant exclusive to the Ice Caves: the Frozen Zombie. It can charge at players and inflict a freezing effect that slows movement while dealing additional damage.

Adding to the dangers, some of these mobs can also perform a ranged attack using Ice Balls. Do remember that being close can get quite hurtful at times because the Ice Balls have a distance-based damage-dealing mechanic. But one essential use of the Ice Balls is that they can be used to craft Freezing potions in Minecraft. You can later use them to slow enemies and also deal some damage along the way.

While all of these new features are yet to go live in the upcoming Minecraft snapshots and previews, the specific generation rules have not been revealed yet. Once the testing phase is live, you can grab your pickaxe and torch to explore the new caves. Just don’t forget to pick up your extra torches.