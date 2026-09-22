Minecraft Dungeons 2 Lore Confirmed by Mojang in Latest Stream

The story behind Minecraft Dungeons 2 has just been revealed at Mojang’s special creator event, ‘The Last Stand‘. We saw a group of three Illagers discover a mysterious portal to The Sift and how they used its soul-powered energy against the Overworld. Alongside this major Minecraft Dungeons 2 lore reveal, Mojang announced that the upcoming Minecraft Live on September, 26, 2026, will be held at 10 AM PT.

According to the newly revealed story, the Overworld had entered an era of peace after its heroes defeated the previous threats. However, peace didn’t last long, as deep underground, the three Illagers found a portal leading to ‘The Sift‘. The Sift in Minecraft Dungeons 2 is a mysterious dimension with souls and immense power.

Instead of putting good use to this discovery, the Illagers saw an opportunity to seize control and make everyone in the Overworld bow in front of them. Drowned in the power of souls, three powerful figures emerged: the Prime Enchanter, the Grand Illusioner, and the Supreme Evoker. With this access to soul energy, they began creating corrupted creatures and tearing open rifts between dimensions.

This explains the strange dimensional disturbances and soul-infused enemies in Minecraft Dungeons 2. The latest reveal about the Minecraft Dungeons 2 lore shows that the Sift dimension is not just a new location where the souls are trapped. Instead, the power of souls is apparently shared with the life forms that exist inside the Sift.

Instead of partnering with the creatures of the Sift, the Illager High Council takes that power for themselves and turns its energy into a weapon. The high ambitions and the gluttonous greed of the Illagers explain why the Overworld is facing attacks.

This is the time for you heroes to shine; take up that sword or any of the best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons 2 and whack the soul out of the Illager army. Then, the Minecraft Dungeons 2 lore showcase ends with a huge tease, as the details of the next chapter will be revealed in the upcoming Live event on September 26, 2026.