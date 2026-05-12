Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 7 Adds Friends List Feature, a New Music Disc, and More

Minecraft’s Chaos Cubed update has received another new snapshot this week, filled with balancing changes and a long-requested, built-in Friend-list system. This is a huge, welcome addition for Java edition players. The MC 26.2 snapshot also brings collectible music discs and new changes to Sulfur Cave mechanics.

Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 7 Introduces New Music

The Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 7 adds new music content, including a new music disc called “Bounce” by fingerspit (Paula Ruiz). To get this music disc, players must explore the Sulfur Caves in the Chaos Cubed update and find the disc inside the Mineshaft Chest Minecarts located in the new Sulfur Cave biome. When players use this disc in a Jukebox, the output generates a signal strength of 8.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

Alongside the music disc, there are five new background tracks: Shires, Memories, Nightly, Home, and Ebb.

This snapshot also includes some gameplay tweaks tied to the Chaos Cubed update. The Sulfur Cave grass is now less green and the Potent Sulfur Geysers behave more randomly due to altered eruption timings.

Moreover, lava blocks can also trigger continuous eruptions. And, the noxious gas mechanics have been improved to spread through the non-collidable blocks.

Minecraft Finally Gets a Built-In Friends List for Java Edition

The biggest standout feature of the Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 7 is undoubtedly the new Friends List system. Mojang says the system is designed to allow friends to request access to join worlds, even when both don’t share the common local network.

Players can access the Friends List through a new button on both the Title Screen and the Pause Menu. Or, they can use the default keybind ‘O’ on the keyboard. The overlay has two tabs that show the current friends online and the pending requests.

Since this is the first iteration of this feature, there are known issues that involve desynchronized friend requests. Still, players can invite friends to single-player worlds with ease.