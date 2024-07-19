Microsoft Windows BSOD Issue Linked to CrowdStrike Update Leads to Global Outage

Thousands of Windows systems are crashing around the world and causing a BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) error. Airlines, banks, supermarkets, TV broadcasters, and other businesses that rely on Windows are experiencing global outages. A faulty update from CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity provider, has been identified as the reason behind the Blue Screen of Death issue affecting thousands of Windows machines.

The error reads “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly” and asks the user to restart the PC or go through advanced repair options. Currently, none of the recovery options lets the system boot normally. Melbourne Airport is experiencing a global technology issue which is impacting check-in procedures for some airlines. Passengers flying with these airlines this afternoon are advised to allow a little extra time to check-in. Please check with your airline for flight updates. pic.twitter.com/pFjOjReMKX— Melbourne Airport (@Melair) July 19, 2024

The BSOD issue first surfaced in Australia where banks, airlines, and media channels went offline. In the UK, Sky News has gone offline. Several businesses in Europe are also facing the same issue. The Guardian reports that a major railway network in the UK is also suffering widespread IT issues.

How to Fix Ongoing BSOD Issue on Windows

CrowdStrike Engineering has identified the issue related to the Falcon sensor and has already reverted the changes. However, Windows machines which have already been affected by the update are unable to bypass the BSOD screen.

Here is the workaround shared by the Director of Overwatch, CrowdStrike that you can follow to fix the BSOD issue right away.

Boot into the safe mode on your Windows machine. Follow our article for detailed instructions.

After that, move to the below directory.

C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike

Here, find the file named “C-00000291*.sys” and delete it.

Now, restart your PC and you should boot normally.

This should help resolve the BSOD issue and let you boot into your Windows machine. Is you face any further issues, let us know in the comments below.